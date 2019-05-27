Traditional wedding ceremony offered to Armenia PM at forum

During the “My Step for Syunik Province” business investment programs’ forum, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan toured the pavilions showcasing Armenian products, and in one of them, the Prime Minister was introduced to the embroidered items of different regions of Armenia, including Ayntap, Urfa and Syunik.

The businessman exhibiting the items stated that, unfortunately, everything is lost. “We don’t receive orders in Armenia anymore. Nobody can make these embroidered items. We’re recovering all this by organizing weddings,” the businessman said.

One of the representatives of the pavilion addressed the Prime Minister and asked if it was true that he hadn’t had a wedding. When the Prime Minister gave an affirmative answer, the businessman said the following: “Now we can organize your wedding ceremony in the traditional way. You have to wear the costumes of your ancestors.”

Nikol Pashinyan smiled and said the following: “It’s an interesting offer. We’ll consider it.”