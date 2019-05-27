Armenian judge: I'm ready for vetting

I’m ready, even if vetting starts tomorrow at 9 in the morning. This is what judge of the first instance court of general jurisdiction of Shirak Province Lendrush Hovhannisyan told journalists today, touching upon the changes to be made in the judiciary.
According to him, there is a need to make changes in all systems and hopes the changes will lead to a positive outcome. When asked if he knows judges who take orders, Hovhannisyan said he doesn’t have such information.
“I have declared AMD 3,000,000 and USD 3,000. My annual salary made up nearly AMD 6,000,000, and it is only my salary. You can ask around and see that I’ve only worked in Shirak Province,” the judge said and assured that he hasn’t received any phone call from the former and incumbent authorities.
When asked why the public doesn’t accept current judges, he said there hasn’t been an adequate response to the criticism of the past.