Armenia President hosts ARF-D representatives

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted today the delegation of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun (ARF-D) political party led by representative of the ARF-D Bureau Hrant Markarian and representative of the ARF-D Supreme Body Ishkhan Saghatelyan.
At the guests’ request, the parties touched upon the upcoming Summit of Minds, which will be hosted in Armenia at the President’s initiative and will gather representatives of world famous analytical centers, former and current state and political figures and representatives of world famous high-tech companies.
President Sarkissian provided details about the summit and touched upon his other initiatives that are called for contributing to the establishment of cooperation with the world’s leading companies in the fields of high technologies, science, education, etc.
The interlocutors also talked about various issues on the pan-Armenian agenda and noted that all actions need to be aimed at building a strong, developed and protected country that is guided by laws.
Stating the fact there is still a lot of work to do and there are still many problems to solve, the participants of the meeting highlighted the need for changes and reforms in various sectors and shared the view that those changes and reforms need to be made in an atmosphere of tolerance and solidarity.