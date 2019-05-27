News
EU rejects US demand that agriculture be part of trade talks
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

The European Union’s top trade official insists that the agricultural sector cannot be included in negotiations on a new trade agreement with the United States, as the U.S. has demanded, reports AP.

After receiving the backing of EU ministers in Brussels Monday, Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told reporters that “there is absolutely no possibility to include agriculture in these discussions.”

The EU announced more than a month ago that it was ready to negotiate a trans-Atlantic deal focused exclusively on eliminating tariffs on industrial goods, but the U.S. wants talks to be broader.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
