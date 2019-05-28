Plaque dedicated to Armenian writer Aksel Bakunts unveiled in Kharkov

The plaque dedicated to Armenian writer, screenwriter Aksel Bakunts was unveiled in Kharkov during an event organized on the occasion of the 120th anniversary of Bakunts, reports AnalitikaUA.net. The event was organized by the Holy Resurrection Armenian Apostolic Church and the municipal authorities.
The event was hosted by V. Dokuchaev Agrarian University of Kharkov, which Bakunts graduated from in 1923.
At the end of the event, the University’s rector and the project’s initiator and co-organizer Susanna Tamazyan received certificates of appreciation for their significant contributions to the development of Armenian culture in Ukraine.
“The idea of perpetuating the memory of great Armenian writer Aksel Bakunts was conceived many years ago, and today, it turned into a reality through joint efforts,” Susanna Tamazyan noted.