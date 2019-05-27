Third Armenia President's brother departs again

Alexander Sargsyan, who is the brother of third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and is charged for fraud in particularly large amounts, has departed from the country for medical treatment once again. Head of the Press Center of the National Security Service of Armenia Samson Galstyan confirmed the news in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“The body conducting the preliminary investigation allowed Alexander Sargsyan to depart for medical treatment for a certain period,” he stated.
Alexander Sargsyan’s attorney Mihran Poghosyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that Sargsyan’s treatment was incomplete.