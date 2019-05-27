News
Tuesday
May 28
News
Armenia National Security Service Director thanks Russian border guards
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

On May 27, ahead of Russian Border Guards’ Day, the Border Guard Department of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Armenia held a solemn reception that was also attended by Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan, reports the press center of the National Security Service.

Vanetsyan expressed greetings and congratulatory remarks to the servicemen of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation and expressed gratitude for keeping the border of the Republic of Armenia strong and providing their services properly.

By the order of Director of the National Security Service of Armenia, several employees of the Border Guard Department of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation were awarded medals for close cooperation with the Border Guard Troops of the Republic of Armenia, active participation in ensuring border security, as well as on the occasion of the 101st anniversary of the formation of the border guard authorities of the Russian Federation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
