Yerevan State University Board of Trustees to convene session

On May 30 at 15:00, the Board of Trustees of Yerevan State University will convene a session. This is what Head of the Public Relations and Information Department of Yerevan State University Gevorg Emin-Teryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am informed, adding that the Board will approve the resignation of YSU Rector Aram Simonyan and appoint the acting rector.
The Board of Trustees, which has 32 members, will put the election of the acting rector up for a vote during the Board’s session in the course of one week. The acting rector of Yerevan State University will be elected by majority of the votes of the Board and may serve for up to six months as prescribed by law, after which a tender will be announced for the position of rector.
On May 23, Rector of Yerevan State University Aram Simonyan resigned after having served as rector since 2006.