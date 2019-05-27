Armenia 3rd President congratulates EPP President after elections

The third President of Armenia, Chair of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Serzh Sargsyan, sent a congratulatory message to the Chair of the European People's Party, Joseph Daul, with success in the elections to the European Parliament, RPA press service reported.

According to him, European citizens actively voted for the experience and views of the EPP, imposing on the party honoring responsibility for building a better Europe.

He expressed no doubts that, as the largest political group in the European Parliament, in the coming years, the EPP will continue to contribute to the advancement and progress of the EU.

“Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my gratitude to the EPP for support in building democratic institutions and strengthening regional security in Armenia in recent years,” he noted. “It is also worth mentioning the support provided by the EPP to Armenia, as well as close cooperation in the international arena. Thanks to purposeful and continuous efforts, we were able to supplement the Armenia-EU cooperation agenda with new initiatives and projects, which was in the interests of our peoples and contributed to stability and security in the South Caucasus.”