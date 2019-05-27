Armenia FM meets with Belarus Security Council State Secretary

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Stanislav Zas. This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan reported to NEWS.am.

Tomorrow Stanislav Zas will be received by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. Zas is the candidate for Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in accordance with the decision adopted during the meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs held in Bishkek.