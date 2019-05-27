News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 28
USD
480.18
EUR
537.47
RUB
7.45
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.18
EUR
537.47
RUB
7.45
Show news feed
Armenia FM meets with Belarus Security Council State Secretary
Armenia FM meets with Belarus Security Council State Secretary
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Stanislav Zas. This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan reported to NEWS.am.

Tomorrow Stanislav Zas will be received by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. Zas is the candidate for Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in accordance with the decision adopted during the meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs held in Bishkek.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Envoy: Views on CSTO Secretary General elections in Kazakhstan, Armenia differ
The diplomat noted the importance of cooperation between the two countries within the Eurasian Union…
Armenia FM on exclusion of using force against CSTO member state: We hope our concern is listened to
Mnatsakanyan addressed the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)…
 CSTO CSC to consider Belarus’ candidacy for CSTO Secretary General in November
The decision was taken during the meeting in a narrow composition…
 Stanislav Zas’ candidacy submitted for CSTO Secretary General post
"According to the proposal, Zas must take up the duties of the Secretary General…
 CSTO Ministerial Council signs number of documents
The Armenian delegation led by Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan took part…
 CSTO ministerial meeting starts in Bishkek
The ministers will discuss appointment of the secretary general...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos