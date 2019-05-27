Armenia PM receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schofer (USA) and Stéphane Visconti (France), as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The interlocutors discussed the process of settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including issues related to the formation of an atmosphere that will contribute to peace. In this context, importance was attached to implementation of the agreements reached during the summit in Vienna. From this perspective, the need for strengthening of the ceasefire regime and for avoiding actions causing tension was highlighted.

Prime Minister Pashinyan and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs also touched upon the opportunities for implementing actions in the humanitarian sector and in contacts between people.