Armenia General Assembly of Judges issues declaration

The General Assembly of Judges has stated that the inaction of the Supreme Judicial Council does not express the collective will of judges and that the Supreme Judicial Council does not guarantee the independence of judges. This is what the General Assembly of Judges declared after nearly 6 hours of discussions.
The text of the declaration of the General Assembly was read by Chairman of the Court of Cassation Yervand Khundkaryan.
Based on this, the General Assembly of Judges also attached importance to the need for reforms in the judiciary. However, there is a need for a clear-cut, reasoned and substantiated concept paper. The effectiveness of judicial and legal reforms can be ensured exclusively by law and through the constructive dialogue of all branches of power.
The General Assembly of Judges declared that all judges of the Republic of Armenia aren’t against having representatives of the society receive information about the assets of judges from the perspective of strengthening of public trust, but this has to be done through a specific concept paper.
The General Assembly of Judges strictly condemned any disrespectful action against judges and urged to refrain from making statements derogating the reputation of the judicial power and defaming the honor and dignity of judges and from committing any act that will hinder the regular activities of courts.