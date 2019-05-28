Armenia-Uruguay diplomatic relations mark 27th anniversary

YEREVAN. – The 27th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Uruguay was marked on Monday, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia has issued a statement on this occasion.
As per the statement, warm friendship and close cooperation ties based on mutual respect and sympathy have been established between the two countries and peoples, and the founding of the Uruguay Consulate General in Yerevan will become a new impetus for the development of bilateral relations.
According to this statement, the Armenian community, which was established in Uruguay after the Armenian Genocide, has an important part in Armenian-Uruguayan relations, and Uruguay has assumed the role of a pioneer in the process of Armenian Genocide recognition.
As said by the statement, Armenia lauds Uruguay’s support for the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, and aimed at achieving a pacific resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.
Also, the Armenian MFA expressed a deep conviction that Armenia-Uruguay relations will further develop and strengthen.