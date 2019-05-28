News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 28
USD
480.18
EUR
537.47
RUB
7.45
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.18
EUR
537.47
RUB
7.45
Show news feed
Armenia marks First Republic 101st anniversary
Armenia marks First Republic 101st anniversary
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

On Tuesday, May 28, 2019 Armenia marks the 101st anniversary of the First Republic.

On May 28, 1918, after the collapse of the Transcaucasian Democratic Federative Republic, the Republic of Armenia was proclaimed by the Armenian National Council in Tbilisi.

The Armenian independent state was regained thanks to the heroic battles that were fought in May.

But the First Republic of Armenia existed solely until December 2, 1920, when the 11th Red Army entered capital city Yerevan and the republic became soviet.

In 1991, however, the Armenian SSR proclaimed independence, and the parliament established May 28 as a non-working day.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos