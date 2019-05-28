Armenia marks First Republic 101st anniversary

On Tuesday, May 28, 2019 Armenia marks the 101st anniversary of the First Republic.
On May 28, 1918, after the collapse of the Transcaucasian Democratic Federative Republic, the Republic of Armenia was proclaimed by the Armenian National Council in Tbilisi.
The Armenian independent state was regained thanks to the heroic battles that were fought in May.
But the First Republic of Armenia existed solely until December 2, 1920, when the 11th Red Army entered capital city Yerevan and the republic became soviet.
In 1991, however, the Armenian SSR proclaimed independence, and the parliament established May 28 as a non-working day.