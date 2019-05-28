Armenia First Republic 101st anniversary celebrated in Sardarapat, PM in attendance (PHOTOS)

First Republic Day—the day of restoration of Armenian statehood—is celebrated on May 28 at Sardarapat Memorial in Armenia
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for Sardarapat to attend the respective festivities.
In May 1918, the Armenian regular armed forces and volunteers succeeded in achieving a brilliant and unbelievable victory against Turkish troops in Gharakilisa, Bash Aparan and Sardarapat, stopping their invasion.
The victory enabled the Armenian people to restore their independence that they had lost about nine centuries ago.
On May 28, 1918, after the collapse of the Transcaucasian Democratic Federative Republic, the Republic of Armenia was proclaimed by the Armenian National Council in Tbilisi.
And on June 4, the Batumi Treaty was signed, and the Democratic Republic of Armenia was formed.
But the First Republic of Armenia existed solely until December 2, 1920, when the 11th Red Army entered capital city Yerevan and the republic became soviet.
Since 1992, May 28 is formally celebrated in Armenia as Republic Day, and it is a non-working day.