Russia’s Medvedev not ruling out Eurasian Economic Union expansion

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is an open association which can be expanded. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said this in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel on occasion of the EAEU’s fifth anniversary, TASS reported.

Speaking on the union’s goals, the Russian premier noted that its five member-states—Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan—“should not lag behind the global agenda,” namely in digital economy, artificial intelligence, the creation of a quantum computer, and some other important projects.

“Only in this case our Eurasian Union will be a success,” Medvedev said, stressing that this is an open union, which has its observers and can be expanded, making the member-states successful too. “So, the citizens of our countries will be fine, they will feel certain in our turbulent century.”

According to Medvedev, the EAEU learns through errors of other integration associations. In his words, the five member-states managed to solve issues more quickly, compared with other unions, which had spent dozens of years on this effort.

“Another thing was when the European Union was created in the 1950s-1960s—when all this process began then, and they could act accurately, feelingly, with sense and clearly,” Dmitry Medvedev said, stressing that now there is the need for acting rapidly as “time is pressing.”