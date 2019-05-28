10 people seeking to replace Theresa May

Ten people are seeking to replace Theresa May, BBC reported.
Housing minister Kit Malthouse became on Monday the latest Tory MP to join the race to become party leader.
According to him, the campaign for the election of a new leader cannot be built around the same old people wounded by the wars that have split the Tory party over the past three years.
Malthouse received fame in the Tory ranks by proposing a compromise version of the agreement on Brexit terms from the EU. His version, which the government considered too complicated, extended the transitional period after Brexit for a year - until the end of 2021 and provided for the replacement of the controversial mechanism called ‘backstop.’
He was intended to prevent the emergence of a physical border between Northern Ireland and Ireland by maintaining Ulster’s stay in the customs union and the single EU market. Instead of ‘backstop’ Malthhouse proposed to introduce a free trade deal between the UK and Ireland, which provided for the use of the hitherto unknown technology of avoiding customs control.