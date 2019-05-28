Trump concludes state visit to Japan

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday completed a state visit to Japan and left the country, CNBC reported.
Trump, accompanied with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, visited Tuesday one of the largest ships of the Japanese Navy, the Kaga helicopter carrier at Yokosuka base at the entrance to Tokyo Bay. The leaders of the two states noted that the military alliance of Washington and Tokyo is now stronger than ever. Trump also spoke to the US military on the USS Wasp based amphibious assault ship based on Yokosuka.
Yesterday, Trump met with the new emperor of Japan Naruhito, becoming the first foreign leader who was awarded an audience with the monarch. Meeting with the imperial couple became a key point of the Trump's state visit program to Japan, which the US president has repeatedly noted.