Armenia PM at Sardarapat Memorial: We stand on sacred land (PHOTOS)

First Republic Day is celebrated in Armenia on May 28, and in keeping with tradition, the country’s leadership on Tuesday visited the Sardarapat Memorial and honored the memory of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the independence of the country.
“Today, we celebrate one of the key events in our millennial history: the day of founding of the First Republic,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday said, in particular, at Sardarapat, in his address devoted to the 101st anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia.
Also, Pashinyan noted that today we stand on a sacred land.
And after the solemn ceremony, the leadership of the country laid flowers at the Sardarapat Memorial and unveiled its monument.