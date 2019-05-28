News
ECB launches new €100 and €200 banknotes
ECB launches new €100 and €200 banknotes
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The European Central Bank (ECB) on Tuesday, May 28, launched new €100 and €200 banknotes, Essential Retail reported

The silvery stripe shows a portrait of Europa, the architectural motif and a large € symbol.

“All of the new series of banknotes use new and innovative security features and are said to be easy to check using the “feel, look and tilt” method,” the source noted.

The four first banknotes in the new series, the €5, €10, €20 and €50, started circulating in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017 respectively.
