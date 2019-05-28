Israeli Parliament approves bill on self-dissolution, in first reading

The Knesset (Israeli parliament) of the 21st convocation approved on Tuesday a draft law on early self-dismissal in first reading, Times of Israel reported.
Sixty-four MKs voted for the motion, with 44 voting against and one abstaining.
“The bill must now be passed in its second and third readings for new elections to be called. Those readings will likely be held by Wednesday night if no agreements are reached: the deadline for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cobble together a Knesset majority,” the source noted.
The prospective date for the new national poll is September 17, however that date may change.