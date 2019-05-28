Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with Armenia's Pashinyan

Artsakh president receives OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

Ex-Georgian president gets his Ukrainian citizenship back

Aravot daily: Joint Armenian-Polish military company may leave Armenia

Survey says 77% of Azerbaijanis view Russia as an enemy

Aravot.am: Former Polish Ambassador surprised by Armenia PM's call for court blockade

Armenia PM to meet with Nursultan Nazarbayev

Armenia PM's wife hosts students of Boston's St. Stephen's Armenian Elementary School

Former Armenian MP on paying taxes

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council to convene session

Armenia deputy parliamentary speaker on Constitutional Court President

Armenia official: There have been, there are investments, they are at various phases

Iran says they see no prospects for talks with US

NYT: Human Rights Watch CEO dies aged 96

Armenia President congratulates Ethiopian counterpart on National Day

Congratulatory message of Prosperous Armenia Party leader

Former Armenia Investigative Committee head refused to answer questions

Building caught fire in Yerevan downtown

Eurasian Economic Commission holds session in Kazakhstan

Austrian President sacks government headed by Kurtz

Republican Party of Armenia members visit Spitakavor Armenian Church

ECB launches new €100 and €200 banknotes

Deputy speaker not ruling out launching of criminal case into Armenia 2017 parliament election

Nechirvan Barzani elected new president of Iraqi Kurdistan

Political forces, NGOs in Artsakh announce launch of “Miatsum” Alliance

ARF: Cooperation with ex-president Kocharyan not on our agenda

Information security analyst: Azerbaijani hackers carried out attack on occasion of Republic Day in Armenia

Turkey announces start of antiterrorist operation in Iraq

Israeli Parliament approves bill on self-dissolution, in first reading

Media: 2 Serbs injured in shootouts in the north of Kosovo

Charles Aznavour 95th birth anniversary celebrated in The Hague

Armenia NSS chief: Everyone shall be subjected to vetting

Lithuania president congratulates Armenia on Republic Day

Karabakh President receives Pan-Armenian Games’ world committee delegation

Stepanakert: Azerbaijan should be more realistic and follow Serbia’s lead

Russia’s Medvedev not ruling out Eurasian Economic Union expansion

Armenia PM at Sardarapat Memorial: We stand on sacred land (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM underscores to CSTO Secretary General candidate importance of reaching relevant agreement (PHOTOS)

10 people seeking to replace Theresa May

Trump concludes state visit to Japan

Newspaper: Armenia Parliament foreign relations’ committee members heading to Moscow

Armenia-Uruguay diplomatic relations mark 27th anniversary

Artsakh President receives US patron Albert Boyajian

Armenia President: Today we have best opportunity to live, advance on our own land

Oil prices are rising

Karabakh President: Glorious victories in May 1918 seemed inconceivable to many, but not to us

Armenia First Republic 101st anniversary celebrated in Sardarapat, PM in attendance (PHOTOS)

Armenia MFA: CSTO Secretary General should be guided by shared interests

Armenia marks First Republic 101st anniversary

Armenian, Greek, Catholic Churches agree to rebuild Jerusalem holy site

Armenia National Security Service Director thanks Russian border guards

EU rejects US demand that agriculture be part of trade talks

Armenia General Assembly of Judges issues declaration

Armenia PM receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Armenia FM meets with Belarus Security Council State Secretary

Iran ready to negotiate with all Gulf countries

Armenia 3rd President congratulates EPP President after elections

Armenia FM receives Ireland Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade Secretary General

Yerevan State University Board of Trustees to convene session

Third Armenia President's brother departs again

Venice Commission on judiciary reforms, vetting in Armenia

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 27.05.2019

Governor of Armenia Syunik Marz: I'm not afraid of vetting

Armenia Defense Minister, ICRC delegates discuss destiny of Karen Ghazaryan

Armenia President meets with Heritage Party leadership

Pro-European parties win two thirds of European Parliament seats

Armenian judge: I'm ready for vetting

Armenia Defense Minister receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Armenia Police Chief talked about personnel changes

Armenian PM to travel to Kazakhstan

Israel agreeable to US-mediated talks with Lebanon on resolving border dispute

Armenia President hosts ARF-D representatives

Armenia PM jokes: They grow rabbit, sow asparagus, fill manure; no secret

Traditional wedding ceremony offered to Armenia PM at forum

Armenia Police Chief holds consultation ahead of elections in Kotayk Province

Dollar continues gaining value in Armenia

135 Armenian judges holding special meeting behind closed doors

CSTO Secretary-General candidate Zas arriving in Yerevan today

Armenia PM visits local production goods’ stands

Trump says Japan will buy 105 F-35 jets

Bitcoin rate increases by 9.4% in a day

Armenia MP: Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s decision not to go to Baku was balanced

Armenia Deputy Agriculture Minister states goals for next decade

Armenia Market Surveillance Inspection Body head participates in panel discussion

Armenia Deputy Justice Minister receives IRZ delegation

Man, 38, dies after being hit by car in Yerevan

168.am newspaper: Armenia PM received letter from Venice Commission

Armenia Union of Information Technology Enterprises: Army will be provided with 1,000 drone operators in 6 years

Armenia PM's wife: I love my husband a lot

Kazakh envoy: Difficult global economic situation is not preventing EEU member states from developing

Armenia Constitutional Court statement on case of Kocharyan, other ex-officials

Trump confident US and China will conclude trade deal

Trump: US seek no regime change in Iran

Yerevan opera and ballet theater staff convenes meeting (PHOTOS)

Armenia Premier: We have 9.2% economic activity index in April (PHOTOS)

Macron to not dissolve French Parliament after European Parliament elections

Armenia PM’s wife explains why ex-oligarchs make donations to her charitable foundations

Armenia FM receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs (PHOTO)

Fitch affirms Armenia at ‘B+’ with positive outlook

Armenia’s Pashinyan gets handmade vest as present at business forum