ARF: Cooperation with ex-president Kocharyan not on our agenda

YEREVAN. – Cooperation with Armenia’s ex-president Robert Kocharyan is not on the agenda, member of ARF Dashnaktsutyun's supreme body Arthur Khachatryan told reporters.

Khachatryan’s comment came in response to a question whether ARF is going to form a new political force together with second president Kocharyan.

Asked why supporters of the former president participated in the ARF rally last week, Khachatryan said: “You could participate [in a rally] as well. The rally was open for anyone. We, unlike many others, are not attacking people and not throwing them out of the territory adjacent to the opera theater,” he said.