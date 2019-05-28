News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 28
USD
480.18
EUR
537.47
RUB
7.45
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.18
EUR
537.47
RUB
7.45
Show news feed
ARF: Cooperation with ex-president Kocharyan not on our agenda
ARF: Cooperation with ex-president Kocharyan not on our agenda
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Cooperation with Armenia’s ex-president Robert Kocharyan is not on the agenda, member of ARF Dashnaktsutyun's supreme body Arthur Khachatryan told reporters.

Khachatryan’s comment came in response to a question whether ARF is going to form a new political force together with second president Kocharyan.

Asked why supporters of the former president participated in the ARF rally last week, Khachatryan said: “You could participate [in a rally] as well. The rally was open for anyone. We, unlike many others, are not attacking people and not throwing them out of the territory adjacent to the opera theater,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia Parliament foreign relations’ committee members heading to Moscow
Besides the planned traditional agenda matters, it is expected that the parties will also discuss…
 Armenian PM’s supporters hold rally in downtown Yerevan
A group of activists stands for the independent judiciary...
 Armenia deputy parliament speaker: Fundamental differences between PM, first President
Touching upon the rally that the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party...
 Newspaper: Armenia Security Council chief’s US visit was failure
Despite all the efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the embassy in Washington, D.C…
 Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun Party's rally kicks off
he political party has convened a rally to present the ways it can...
 Newspaper: PACE warns Armenia
If they speak about pressure, it means there are doubts…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos