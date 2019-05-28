Congratulatory message of Prosperous Armenia Party leader

Leader of the Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan has conveyed a congratulatory message on the occasion of Republic Day. The message reads as follows:
“Dear compatriots,
I cordially congratulate us all on the occasion of Republic Day. For 101 consecutive years, May 28th has symbolized the renaissance of Armenian statehood. Although the First Republic of Armenia was short-lived, our independence, which was the centuries-old dream of our ancestors that came true, helped awaken in us Armenians the desire to have an independent statehood, and this was a major and historic mission that independence helped accomplish.
The establishment of the First Republic of Armenia became a cornertone for the establishment of Soviet Armenia and, starting from 1991, the free and independent Republic of Armenia. Today, after 101 years, we Armenians reaffirm that independence and statehood are supreme and irreplaceable values and that only through unity can our nation shape the affluent and prosperous homeland that we all dream of.
Once again, I congratulate all Armenians on this major holiday. I wish you everlasting peace and unified efforts for the prosperity of our country and for the welfare of the Armenian people.
May God be with us all…”