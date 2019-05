Two people of Serbian nationality were slightly injured in a shootout near the village of Zubin Potok in an unrecognized Kosovo, TASS reported referring to TANJUG.

As the representative of the police told the agency, the shooting in the area lasts several hours. According to the agency, the shootout began between the special forces of Kosovo (Rosu) and an unidentified group of people.

Rosu special forces are reportedly moving on foot along the highway, shooting and throwing grenades.