Lithuania president congratulates Armenia on Republic Day
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The President of Lithuania, Dalia Grybauskaitė, extended congratulations to President Armen Sarkissian and all the people of Armenia on the anniversary of Republic Day. This is noted on the official website of the Lithuanian president.

Accordingly, Grybauskaitė wished that consistently developed and open cooperation on bilateral level as well as at the EU level did not lose the momentum and opened many more opportunities for Armenia and Lithuania to achieve shared objectives and implement beneficial business, trade, culture, science, and other relevant projects for the people of both countries.

Also, the Lithuanian president wished Armenia and its people continued prosperity, success, and unity.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
