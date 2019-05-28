Former Armenian MP on paying taxes

There used to be one company, now there are seven companies. I don’t know how much tax we have paid, but you can go and see that we have paid our taxes. This is what former deputy of the National Assembly, famous businessman Samvel Aleksanyan told journalists today, talking about the data of the Statistical Committee according to which Samvel Aleksanyan paid fewer taxes after the revolution than before that.
Aleksanyan refuted this and added that he has very “normal” relations with the new authorities.
When asked if he is considered a businessman now, he said he’s a businessman.
Aleksanyan refused to answer the question whether he transfers funds to the My Step Charitable Foundation founded by Anna Hakobyan, wife of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.