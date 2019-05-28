Iran says they see no prospects for talks with US

Tehran currently does not see prospects for talks with the US, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas al-Musawi said.
“We currently see no prospect of negotiations with America. Iran pays no attention to words; What matters to us is a change of approach and behavior,” he said.
According to him, Tehran should wait for other conditions and follow the further development of the situation.
Over the past month, the relations between the US and Iran have deteriorated significantly. The US authorities have imposed tough sanctions against key areas of the Iranian economy and continue to increase sanctions pressure. Washington’s stated goal is to change behavior of Iran. The US also declared the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization. In response to this, Iran recognized the Central Command of the US Armed Forces (CENTCOM) as a terrorist organization, and the United States itself was ‘the state sponsor of terrorism.’