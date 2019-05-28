Information security analyst: Azerbaijani hackers carried out attack on occasion of Republic Day in Armenia

Azerbaijani hackers have carried out an attack on the occasion of Republic Day in Armenia, and publicized more than 2,000 Armenian Facebook logins and passwords. But many of them have not been hacked yet. If you are on this list, you will have time to quickly change the password. Information security analyst and well-known blogger Samvel Martirosyan noted this on a Facebook post.

“[You] should very quickly find and change, before they [Azerbaijani hackers] break in,” Martirosyan added, in particular. “Do not open the links that came with [E]mails.”