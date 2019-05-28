News
Former Armenia Investigative Committee head refused to answer questions
Former Armenia Investigative Committee head refused to answer questions
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Former chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Aghvan Hovsepyan refused to answer journalists’ questions today in Aparan.

Journalists asked him if he had been interviewed within the scope of the case of the events of March 1, 2008 and asked about his former deputy Vahagn Harutyunyan, but Hovsepyan left the questions unanswered and quickly left.

Government officials visited Aparan today under the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, who was accompanied by former deputy of the National Assembly Samvel Aleksanyan and former chairman of the Investigative Committee Aghvan Hovsepyan.

On May 28, Armenia is celebrating First Republic Day.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.
This text available in   Հայերեն
