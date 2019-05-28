Armenia deputy parliamentary speaker on Constitutional Court President

Now Hrayr Tovmasyan has the opportunity to prove how much he is connected to the former authorities and how much he is connected to the laws of the Republic of Armenia. This is what Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan told journalists at the Battle of Sardarapat Memorial Complex today.
“We’ll see how he works now. We’ll see what decisions he makes. The people of the Republic of Armenia are the bearers of power,” he said.
Simonyan noted that the whole judiciary was established to serve the former authorities. “You journalists have talked about political prisoners several times, and there have been cases when there was violence against journalists. The current judiciary is causing problems for the new authorities, and they are trying to correct it,” Simonyan said.