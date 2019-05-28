Nechirvan Barzani elected new president of Iraqi Kurdistan

The Iraqi Kurdistan Parliament elected Nechirvan Barzani the new president of the region, Reuters reported.

According to the source, Barzani has been serving as regional prime minister.

He won 68 votes from the 84 lawmakers present. The regional legislature has 111 seats in total.

He is the nephew of the previous and only other holder of the office, Masoud Barzani.

Iraqi Kurdistan - the informal name of the Kurdish Autonomous Region (CAR), which has the status of broad autonomy within Iraq. Legally, the district’s status is enshrined in the 2005 Iraq Constitution. It is an area of ethnic settlement of the Kurds in the north and north-east of Iraq in the provinces of Dohuk, Sulaymaniyah and Erbil.