Don’t be surprised if a year later a criminal case would be initiated in connection with the 2017 [parliamentary] elections. Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, on Tuesday told this to reporters at the Sardarapat Memorial.

He added that such criminal cases can be opened also into some other elections in the country.

In Simonyan’s words, from 1996 to the previous election, there was no election in Armenia that enjoyed the trust by Armenian citizens.