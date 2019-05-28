Armenia PM's wife hosts students of Boston's St. Stephen's Armenian Elementary School

On the evening of May 27, wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia, chairperson of the boards of trustees of the My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations Anna Hakobyan hosted twenty 5th grade students of the St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School of Boston along with her daughter, Arpi Pashinyan at the governmental mansion. During a visit to the St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School of Boston in April, Anna Hakobyan learned that the students were going to spend their vacation in Armenia in late May and promised to host them. During the meeting, the children said they had visited Artsakh, the Battle of Sardarapat Memorial Complex and several museums in Yerevan during their vacation.

They opened up and said they would like to visit Armenia every year. When student Vardan Arakelyan asked Anna Hakobyan if it was easy to be the wife of the Prime Minister, Hakobyan said her life has never been easy since her husband, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has always fought against injustice, been persecuted, gone underground and even been in jail while being an editor of a newspaper and a deputy of the National Assembly.

“We’re currently working hard and doing everything we can to solve the problems facing Armenia. My life has changed because now everyone knows me, and it’s very hard to even walk in the city. However, I accept all the changes with pleasure because I know the time has come to serve our country,” Anna Hakobyan said.