Turkey announces start of antiterrorist operation in Iraq
Region:Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Turkey launched a ground and aerial antiterrorist operation in northern Iraq, Reuters reported.

“The operation, with the support of our attack helicopters, is continuing as planned,” the statement said. The military frequently launches air strikes against PKK targets in northern Iraq but ground operations are less common.

The Turkish Armed Forces periodically deliver pinpoint strikes against targets of the Kurdish Workers Party in northern Iraq.

Sanctions on such cross-border operations by the military are granted by the Turkish parliament, which over the past eight years has extended the corresponding mandate. Ankara considers the Kurdish Workers Party a terrorist organization and one of the main threats to national security.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
