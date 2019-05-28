Republican Party of Armenia members visit Spitakavor Armenian Church

Today, on May 28th, on the occasion of Republic Day and the victories in the Battles of May, representatives of the Republican Party of Armenia visited the Spitakavor Armenian Church of Vayots Dzor Province under the leadership of Chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia, hero of Artsakh Serzh Sargsyan. This is what Spokesperson of the Republican Party of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov stated on his Facebook page.
He noted that the state figure of the First Republic of Armenia, great warrior and hero of the 1918 Battle of Karakilisa Garegin Nzhdeh is buried at Spitakavor Armenian Church where the members of the political party paid tribute to the Armenian Sparapet (Commander-in-Chief).