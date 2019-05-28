Eurasian Economic Commission holds session in Kazakhstan

The Eurasian Economic Commission held its subsequent session chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

During the session, the participants discussed the peculiarities of operations in relation to precious metals and stones within the scope of the Eurasian Economic Union and the course of talks over the free trade agreement with Singapore.

They also touched upon the labeling of several commodities and the fight against money-laundering and financing for terrorism in the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union and discussed the partnership in the customs sector in terms of information and the common regulatory-informational system of the Union. The issue on reduction of customs duties in case of imports of certain commodities into the common customs territory was also on the agenda.