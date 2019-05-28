Armenia official: There have been, there are investments, they are at various phases

There is not much time left before the end of the results of the Amulsar mine expertise, but there are no final results of the expertise yet. The Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, Tigran Khachatryan, on Tuesday told this to reporters in Aparan town.

Touching upon the media reports that the results of the aforesaid expertise are positive, he said, “I can speak about this matter when they officially confirm and [the results] will become public.”

Khachatryan reflected also on the one-window principle for investors, and which, according to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, will be created under the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments. In the minister’s words, these activities have started.

“The objective is to concentrate the resources on special-purpose projects,” he stressed, in particular. “We continue to ensure the rest the same way.”

Tigran Khachatryan highlighted that there have been and there are investments in Armenia, and that they are at various phases.

“Only those programs with which the investors have applied to the government, informing about their future courses of action, have exceeded five dozen,” he underscored. “There have been, there are investments, and investment activeness is increasing over time.”

The minister added that according to the government program, within five years, the amount of investments to Armenia shall reach 25 percent of the country’s GDP.