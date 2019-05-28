News
Armenia President congratulates Ethiopian counterpart on National Day
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has conveyed a congratulatory message to President of the Federal Democatic Republic of Ethiopia, Mrs. Sahle-Work Zewde on the occasion of the country’s National Day, reports the Department of Public Relations of the Staff of the President of Armenia.

President Sarkissian stated that the relations between Armenia and Ethiopia are growing in an atmosphere of trust and mutual respect. “The history of the centuries-old friendship of the two peoples serves as a strong foundation for further strengthening and deepening of the relations and cooperation,” the President underscored.

President Sarkissian wished Sahle-Work Zewde success, and peace and welfare to the people of Ethiopia.
