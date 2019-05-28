News
Armenia Supreme Judicial Council to convene session
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia will soon convene a session to consider the declaration that the General Assembly of Judges issued in regard to the Supreme Judicial Council during a special session. This is what acting President of the Supreme Judicial Council Gevorg Danielyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He stated that he will express his opinion as the acting President of the Supreme Judicial Council during the session.

The General Assembly of Judges held yesterday a special session to discuss the blockade of courts that followed the call of the Prime Minister of Armenia. After six hours of discussions, the General Assembly issued a declaration and recorded that the inaction of the Supreme Judicial Council doesn’t express the collective will of the Judges and doesn’t guarantee the independence of the Judges.
