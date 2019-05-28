Supreme Judicial Council to address international partners for judge vacancy

After the termination of powers of Gagik Harutyunyan, Gevorg Danielyan, who is temporarily performing the duties of the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, immediately addressed the National Assembly of Armenia to fill the vacancy of lawyer-academic member of the Supreme Judicial Council, Gevorg Danielyan reported to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As far as filling the vacancy of judge member is concerned, there is still a problem with that.

One of the spots of a judge member remained vacant in the Supreme Judicial Council after Judge Ruzanna Hakobyan’s powers were terminated by the Supreme Judicial Council on October 27, 2018, and the Council hasn’t been able to elect a new member during the General Assembly of Judges.

Gevorg Danielyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the Supreme Judicial Council will hold a consultation and will need to address the Consultative Council of European Judges (CCJE) to learn the position of the CCJE on the issue.

When asked if it possible to organize a voting to fill the vacancy of judge member and elect a new president of the Supreme Judicial Council, Danielyan said he thinks so, but the Council will address the matter.

The Judicial Code of Armenia prescribes that the candidates of all members elected by the General Assembly of Judges or the National Assembly shall be secretly voted for the election of President of the Supreme Judicial Council.