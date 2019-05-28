Armenia PM to meet with Nursultan Nazarbayev

Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived today in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on a working visit, reports the press service of the Government of Armenia.
On May 29, the Prime Minister of Armenia will participate in the subsequent session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.
At Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport, Armenia’s Prime Minister was greeted by Minister of Information and Telecommunication of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev, Head of the State Protocol Service of Kazakhstan Iskar Aysarin and Deputy Mayor of Nur-Sultan Nurlan Nurkenov.
From the airport, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan headed to the presidential residence of Kazakhstan where he is scheduled to meet with First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.
During the visit, on May 29, Nikol Pashinyan will have a meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Prime Minister of Armenia will also visit the Embassy of Armenia in Kazakhstan and is also scheduled to meet with the local Armenian businessmen.