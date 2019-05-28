100-year-old German woman elected to city council

Age is not a hindrance for active people, and evidence of this is the 100-year-old resident of Germany’s Rheinland-Pfalz Lizel Heizen, who has been elected member of the city council by a majority of votes, reports Rosiyskaya Gazeta.
Interestingly, this is her first attempt, reports ORF TV.
Lizel has gained the sympathy of citizens with her demand to reopen the public swimming pool that was closed due to lack of funding in 2011. The city council’s official representative has confirmed that the oldest employee has already gotten to work and that her tasks will be determined later.