Indonesian police arrest US citizen for offending country's president
Indonesian police arrest US citizen for offending country's president
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Indonesian police officers have arrested a US citizen who called President of Indonesia Joco Vidodo a “Communist” after the mass disturbances that took place in Jacarta. This is what an Indonesian police officer declared, reports TASS, citing Detik.

The Communist Party and any emblem related to the Communist Party are prohibited in Indonesia by law.

Police say they are checking to see if the US citizen is in Indonesia legally, but the citizen claims that he has been living in Indonesia since 1985 and has acquired citizenship.
Հայերեն and Русский
