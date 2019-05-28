Aravot daily: Joint Armenian-Polish military company may leave Armenia

Lubawa-Armenia, the first joint Armenian-Polish venture functioning from 2014, might leave Armenia, former ambassador of Poland to Armenia Jerzy Marek said during a meeting with Armenian reporter in the Centre for East European Studies in Poland.
Former ambassador said he has learned about it from a private conversation, but did not provide the details.
The company is engaged in the production of multifunctional modern masking technologies, producing military and technical products such as false targets, technical and other tents, helmets, body armor, camouflage nets, etc. In 2017, it became known that the company is producing $1.7 million worth equipment for the Armenian army.