Wednesday
May 29
Wednesday
May 29
Former Armenian State University of Economics Rector witness in case
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

According to Armenian News-NEWS.am, former Rector of the Armenian State University of Economics Koryun Atoyan is a witness in the criminal case instituted in relation to the case of squandering in particularly large amounts. According to our information, the Investigative Committee will summon him to an interview in the next couple of days.

The National Security Service has transmitted the proceedings of the instituted criminal case to the Investigative Committee.

Earlier, the National Security Service told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the Criminal Department of the National Security Service had instituted a criminal case and that former Rector of the Armenian State University of Economics Koryun Atoyan was charged under the elements of point 1 of part 3 of Article 179 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia (squandering in particularly large amounts).
