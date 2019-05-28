First President of Kazakhstan meets with Tigran Sargsyan

First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev received Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan.

Nazarbayev’s press service reports that the perspectives for and current state of advancement of the Eurasian Economic Union were discussed during the meeting.

Nazarbayev stated that many countries and organizations are interested in cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union and underscored the need for expansion of the geography of economic partners of the Union.

“Kazakhstan will host the anniversary session of the Eurasian Economic Union. You are the head of the Union’s Executive Body and successfully meet the objectives, and we need to continue to move forward,” Nazarbayev said.

In his turn, Tigran Sargsyan mentioned the achievements made in the development of the economic union.