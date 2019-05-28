News
Tuesday
May 28
Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with Armenia's Pashinyan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Kazakhstan and Armenia have always enjoyed friendly relations, and the Armenian community of Kazakhstan is a bridge between the countries, Kazakhstan's first president Nursultan Nazarbayev said during his meeting with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan.

He noted importance of the development and strengthening of bilateral trade and economic relations.

Pashinyan, in turn, noted a special contribution of Nazarbayev to the development of interstate ties and integration processes. Armenian PM expressed confidence in further deepening of bilateral economic cooperation.

“I think we have possibility to work on economy. The most important thing is the governments of the two countries have political will, because our peoples are historically connected,” he said.

 
