News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 28
USD
480.18
EUR
537.47
RUB
7.45
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.18
EUR
537.47
RUB
7.45
Show news feed
Artsakh president receives OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs
Artsakh president receives OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on Tuesday received OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov (Russian Federation), Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA), personal representative of the OSCE chairman-in-office Andrzej Kasprzyk and officials accompanying them.

They discussed issues related to the settlement of Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, situation along the border between Artsakh and Azerbaijan as well as recent developments.

President Sahakyan reaffirmed the commitment of official Stepanakert to the peaceful settlement of the conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group, reiterating the necessity of restoring the full-fledged negotiations format with the participation of Artsakh in all the stages of the conflict settlement.

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
The interlocutors discussed the process of settlement of the...
 Armenia Defense Minister receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
The defense minister added that the Armed Forces of Armenia and...
 Armenia FM receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs (PHOTO)
The co-chairs are on a regional visit…
 OSCE holds monitoring on Armenia-Azerbaijan border (PHOTOS)
No ceasefire violations were recorded…
 OSCE MG Co-Chairs to visit region
“The upcoming steps and actions will be discussed during the meeting…
 Armenian MFA: Azerbaijan again violates OSCE commitments
“The Permanent Representative of Armenia raised the issue in the OSCE…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos