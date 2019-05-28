Artsakh president receives OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on Tuesday received OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov (Russian Federation), Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA), personal representative of the OSCE chairman-in-office Andrzej Kasprzyk and officials accompanying them.

They discussed issues related to the settlement of Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, situation along the border between Artsakh and Azerbaijan as well as recent developments.

President Sahakyan reaffirmed the commitment of official Stepanakert to the peaceful settlement of the conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group, reiterating the necessity of restoring the full-fledged negotiations format with the participation of Artsakh in all the stages of the conflict settlement.