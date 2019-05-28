Abkhazian presidential elections postponed to August 25

The Parliament of Abkhazia has decided to postpone the country’s presidential elections to August 25. This is what Deputy Lasha Ashuba told Sputnik, reports Sputnik Abkhazia.
Out of 30 deputies, 25 voted in favor of postponement.
After the opposition’s May 22 demonstrations, President of Abkhazia Raul Hajimba submitted to the Parliament the bill on making amendments to the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Abkhazia on the elections of the President of the Republic of Abkhazia for consideration. The law implies reduction of the period of holding elections from 2 months to 1 month, that is, prior to the end of powers of the incumbent president.