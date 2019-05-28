Saakashvili promises to support Zelensky

Former head of the Odessa Oblast, ex-president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili has declared that he will support President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who has reinstated his Ukrainian citizenship.
“I take pride in Ukraine. I hope we haven’t lost the opportunity that the results of the elections have given us…We need to focus on the future and success of Ukraine and take steps to launch reforms. There is a young and talented president with a team of young people, and we all need to support the President,” Saakashvili told NASH TV.
Saakashvili also informed that even though he plans to return to Georgia, the “pro-Russian regime” is prohibiting him for the time being.